Ashoka University professor sent to 14-day judicial custody; SC to hear plea challenging arrest on Wednesday

CHANDIGARH: Ashoka University associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, arrested for his alleged remarks on Operation Sindoor, claimed that the Haryana Women’s Commission had no jurisdiction over the matter and accused authorities of “a new form of censorship and harassment.”
He was sent to fourteen days’ judicial custody by the district court in Sonepat on Monday, with the next hearing scheduled for May 27.
Mahmudabad was arrested on May 18 after two First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against him under stringent charges of “endangering India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity.” He was produced before the court by the Sonepat police following the end of a two-day police remand.
While the police sought an extension of seven more days in remand, the court denied the request and instead sent the professor to judicial custody.
Kapil Balyan, Mahmudabad’s advocate, said that he was presented by the police this afternoon before the court.
“The court has sent him to judicial custody till May 27. The police sought seven days’ more remand, but during the arguments, we opposed the extension of the police remand,” he said.
On Sunday, Mahmudabad had approached the Supreme Court, challenging his arrest. The apex court has agreed to urgently hear the petition on Wednesday.
The top court's causelist shows a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar will be hearing the matter.
On May 19, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the associate professor, mentioned the case for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai.
Mahmudabad’s arrest has triggered a wave of outrage from academics and Opposition parties, including the TMC, RJD, and AIMIM, who termed the action “deplorable” and “utterly condemnable.”
The Ashoka University Faculty Association pledged its support for their colleague, describing him as an invaluable member of the university community, a highly responsible citizen, and a trusted friend to his students.
The Haryana police registered two cases based on complaints filed by Yogesh Jatheri, a BJP Youth Morcha leader and the sarpanch of Jatheri village, and Haryana Women’s Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia. Mahmudabad was later arrested from Delhi.
In a statement to the media on May 14, Mahmudabad said, “The Haryana State Commission for Women issued summons to me on May 12, 2025, in relation to certain posts made by me on social media. My lawyers have submitted a detailed reply to these summons and represented me before the Commission today, May 14, 2025. The screenshots attached to the notice make it clear that my remarks have been completely misunderstood and that the Commission has no jurisdiction whatsoever in the matter.”
He added, “The Women’s Commission is a body that serves an important function; however, the summons issued to me fail to explain how my post violates any rights of, or laws protecting, women.
“Contrary to the allegations, my post appreciated the fact that the armed forces chose Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh for a press conference, highlighting that the dream of our Republic’s founders, of an India united in its diversity, remains very much alive.”
“This is a new form of censorship and harassment,” Mahmudabad said, referring to the actions of the Commission. “I have faith in the process of law and know that my fundamental, constitutional, and statutory rights will be protected,” he added.