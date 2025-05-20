Beating Retreat ceremony resumes at Punjab borders after 12-day suspension, public entry from May 21

CHANDIGARH: After twelve days, the Beating Retreat ceremony resumed at all three Joint Check Posts (JCPs) of the Punjab Frontier, Attari in Amritsar, Hussainiwala in Ferozepur, and Sadqi in Fazilka.

The ceremony will be held exclusively for media personnel today, while the public will be allowed to attend starting from May 21. The decision to scale down the ceremony was taken last month.

The Border Security Force (BSF) had halted the retreat ceremony at the Attari border on May 8 following Operation Sindoor, a military response to the tragic April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

However, the ceremony, resuming today, will be curtailed as BSF troops will not shake hands with Pakistan Rangers, and the gates will not be opened during the flag-lowering process, as declared earlier, said sources.

During the suspension of the ceremony, the flag-lowering continued without public attendance. The absence of spectators had impacted the local economy, which is reliant on tourism.