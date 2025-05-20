Carry out inspections to curb use of illegal ripening agents, synthetic coatings on fruits: FSSAI asks states

NEW DELHI: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Tuesday urged all states and Union Territories to intensify inspections and carry out special enforcement drives to curb the illegal use of non-permitted fruit ripening agents, as well as colouring and coating of fruits with synthetic colours or non-permitted wax.

The Commissioners of Food Safety of all States/UTs and Regional Directors of FSSAI have been requested to maintain strict vigilance over fruit markets and mandis, to curb illegal use of fruit ripening using agents like calcium carbide, commonly known as ‘masala,’ according to a statement.

As part of the enforcement drive, inspection of go-downs and storage facilities, particularly those suspected of using substances like calcium carbide for ripening may be carried out.

“The presence of calcium carbide on the premises or stored alongside crates of fruits will be treated as circumstantial evidence against the Food Business Operator (FBO), potentially leading to prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act 2006,” the statement added.

Calcium carbide is strictly prohibited for the artificial ripening of fruits under the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011.

The use of this substance poses serious health risks and is known to cause mouth ulcers, gastric irritation and has carcinogenic properties.