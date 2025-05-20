Five, including minor, arrested for gang raping 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand

DUMKA: Five people, including a minor, were arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Tuesday.

They were apprehended on Monday evening, and produced before a court here on Tuesday, a senior officer said.

Four of them were remanded to judicial custody, while the minor was sent to a juvenile correctional home, he said.

The incident occurred on May 16 under the Mufassil Police Station limits, he said.

The girl lodged a complaint with the police station on May 17, claiming that she had gone to a relative's house for a marriage ceremony, where a man forcibly took her to a deserted place.

The victim alleged that she was raped by the person and his four associates.

"Based on an FIR, a team was set up and all five accused were arrested on Monday. They were produced before the court on Tuesday. Four of them were sent to jail, and the minor was sent to a juvenile correctional home," Mufassil Police Station in-charge Satyam Kumar said.

The medical test of the girl has also been conducted, the officer added.