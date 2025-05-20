French senate panel offers support to India's fight against terrorism

NEW DELHI: A delegation from the French Senate on Tuesday extended strong support to India in its ongoing fight against terrorism and expressed solidarity in the aftermath of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The visiting delegation was from the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces of the French Senate and was led by Vice Chair Catherine Dumas. The delegation met with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Tharoor said that the French delegation’s visit had been scheduled before the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent Operation Sindoor. Despite the tragic events, the delegation chose to proceed with the visit to demonstrate their support.
“The French visitors very clearly and unequivocally expressed support for India in the tragic events that took place in Pahalgam and after Pahalgam. They used the French word 'soutien' which means support and that was very welcome,” Tharoor said.
The French team also included senators Marie-Arlette Carlotti, Hugues Saury, and Philippe Folliot. France’s Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, accompanied them during the discussions.
During the meeting, Tharoor introduced BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is scheduled to lead a multi-party delegation to France and other Western European countries. The outreach is part of India’s efforts to brief global leadership about Pakistan’s continued support of terrorist activities.
Prasad, addressing the delegation, said that the Rafale fighter jets supplied by France to India symbolise the strong and enduring friendship between the two nations.
Also present at the meeting were members of the standing committee on External Affairs, D K Aruna, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Arun Govil, Vijay Baghel, Brijender Singh Ola, Mithesh Patel, R P N Singh, Praniti Shinde, and Kiran Chaudhary.