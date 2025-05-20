French senate panel offers support to India's fight against terrorism

NEW DELHI: A delegation from the French Senate on Tuesday extended strong support to India in its ongoing fight against terrorism and expressed solidarity in the aftermath of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The visiting delegation was from the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed Forces of the French Senate and was led by Vice Chair Catherine Dumas. The delegation met with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Tharoor said that the French delegation’s visit had been scheduled before the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent Operation Sindoor. Despite the tragic events, the delegation chose to proceed with the visit to demonstrate their support.