Gujarat minister Khabad defends sons in Rs 71 crore MNREGA scam, calls allegations politically motivated

AHMEDABAD: Under fire in the Dahod MNREGA scam, Gujarat Panchayat Raj Minister Bachu Khabad on Tuesday defended his sons, slamming the allegations as fabricated and politically motivated.

“Our role was limited to material supply; Congress is peddling falsehoods,” he claimed, breaking his silence after his younger son, Kiran Khabar, was arrested, days after the arrest of his elder son in the same case.

Kiran, along with three others, was produced in court on Tuesday as police sought a 14-day remand. The court approved four-day custody for Kiran and TDO Rasik Rathwa, and a 10-day remand for APO Dilip Chauhan.

“Congress is shouting that my sons looted MNREGA money through agencies. Let them prove it,” Khabad told reporters on Monday. “I’ve presented my sons before the authorities myself. We’re fully cooperating with the investigation. An FIR has been lodged, and we’re helping the probe.”