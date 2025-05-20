Heavy rains continue to batter Assam, government advises precautions

GUWAHATI: As the rains continued to pound Assam in addition to a forecast of heavy rains over the next few days, the state government on Tuesday advised people to take necessary precautions.
"Guwahati city has already recorded over 110 mm (rainfall) in several areas. More rain may lead to waterlogging, traffic delays and landslides. Authorities are on alert. Everyone is requested to take necessary precautions," the Chief Minister’s Office posted on X on Tuesday.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rains. Further, it advised people living in foothill areas to stay alert.
Following heavy rains overnight, many localities of Guwahati were flooded, disrupting vehicular as well as pedestrian movement. In some localities, water reached up to waist level.
Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah inspected some affected areas riding a two-wheeler. He told reporters that the clogged drains were being slowly cleared.
"Rainwater that flows down into Guwahati from Meghalaya has inundated several areas, including GS Road, Rukminigaon, Wireless and Hatigaon," he said.
The Indian Meteorological Department predicted moderate to heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind, in Assam and most other states of the Northeast over the next five days.