Heavy rains continue to batter Assam, government advises precautions

GUWAHATI: As the rains continued to pound Assam in addition to a forecast of heavy rains over the next few days, the state government on Tuesday advised people to take necessary precautions.

"Guwahati city has already recorded over 110 mm (rainfall) in several areas. More rain may lead to waterlogging, traffic delays and landslides. Authorities are on alert. Everyone is requested to take necessary precautions," the Chief Minister’s Office posted on X on Tuesday.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rains. Further, it advised people living in foothill areas to stay alert.