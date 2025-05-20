India, Germany reiterate resolve to combat terrorism as Modi speaks to new chancellor

NEW DELHI: India and Germany have reiterated their joint resolve to combat terrorism, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Friedrich Merz on assuming office as the Chancellor of Germany. The two leaders also discussed key regional and global developments, and committed to strengthening bilateral ties.

“Spoke to Chancellor @_FriedrichMerz and congratulated him on assuming office. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany. Exchanged views on regional and global developments. We stand united in the fight against terrorism,” Prime Minister Modi posted on X.