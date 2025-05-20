India, Germany reiterate resolve to combat terrorism as Modi speaks to new chancellor

NEW DELHI: India and Germany have reiterated their joint resolve to combat terrorism, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Friedrich Merz on assuming office as the Chancellor of Germany. The two leaders also discussed key regional and global developments, and committed to strengthening bilateral ties.
“Spoke to Chancellor @_FriedrichMerz and congratulated him on assuming office. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany. Exchanged views on regional and global developments. We stand united in the fight against terrorism,” Prime Minister Modi posted on X.
The renewed emphasis on counter-terrorism comes as Merz officially took charge on May 6, marking a significant moment in German political leadership. Known for his assertive political stance, Merz expressed gratitude and determination in his first remarks as Chancellor. “I accept my election as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany with gratitude and respect for the task. I approach my work with courage and confidence. Because we are a strong country, and our country can do more!” he said.
Modi also conveyed his eagerness to collaborate closely with the new German leadership. “Heartiest congratulations to @_FriedrichMerz on assuming office as the Federal Chancellor of Germany. I look forward to working together to further cement the India-Germany Strategic Partnership,” Modi wrote in another post on X.