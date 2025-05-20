INTERVIEW | Any escalation will be the end of Pakistan as nuke bluff called out: Former Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba

Former Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, who was also the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee, tells Harpreet Bajwa that the nuclear bluff of Pakistan has been called out and that any nuclear escalation will be end of Pakistan. Excerpts:

How do you assess Operation Sindoor’s execution?

If you look back from 2016 and 2019, the horrific Pahalgam incident of selectively killed Hindu men in front of their family members made it a religious issue. The government of the day had to take action. In my opinion it was the right action. It was executed well by the three services.

I am given to understand it was a tri-services operation. The strategic messaging and signalling has changed. Pakistan’s escalation following the strikes on their terrorist infrastructure was thwarted. And the ensuing counter-strikes on Pakistan air bases and other infrastructure, in my opinion, was an excellent military operation.

You say messaging to Pakistan has changed. How?

How long? For 36 years, Pakistan has been using infiltration and terrorism under the garb of nuclear umbrella and they have been saying they are immune to any counter-action. Over the years we have tried joint investigations of incidents, but there has been no way ahead and no cooperation from Pakistan. I am saying strategic messaging has changed because the Prime Minister’s address to the nation and his speech at the Adampur air force station clearly laid out new red lines and that it is now just a pause and in case there is any other terrorist incident there will be consequences for Pakistan.