Jharkhand ACB interrogates IAS officer in liquor scam case linked to Chhattisgarh syndicate

RANCHI: The team of Jharkhand Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is questioning IAS Vinay Chaubey in the liquor scam case at its headquarters in Ranchi.

A team of ACB officials took Chaubey with them from his Ranchi residence at around 11 am on Tuesday for interrogation. Chaubey was the Secretary of the Excise Department at the time when the alleged liquor scam is believed to have taken place.

The liquor scam in Chhattisgarh involves a Raipur-based syndicate which supplied liquor to Jharkhand using fake holograms, resulting in a scam worth crores. Former IAS officers Anil Tuteja, AP Tripathi, and businessman Anwar Dhebar are among the accused.

The heat of the alleged liquor scam also reached Jharkhand between 2019 and 2022 and the name of Jharkhand IAS Vinay Chaubey was also named in this scam and made an accused along with the officials of Chhattisgarh.

Notably, this case was registered by the investigation by the Economic Offences Wing based on the statement of a person named Vikas Singh, a resident of Argora police station area in Ranchi.

He is the person who had accused Chhattisgarh officials Anil Tuteja, Anwar Dhebar, Arunpati Tripathi and others of causing a loss of revenue worth billions of rupees to the Chhattisgarh government by committing a liquor scam.