Jharkhand ACB interrogates IAS officer in liquor scam case linked to Chhattisgarh syndicate

RANCHI: The team of Jharkhand Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is questioning IAS Vinay Chaubey in the liquor scam case at its headquarters in Ranchi.
A team of ACB officials took Chaubey with them from his Ranchi residence at around 11 am on Tuesday for interrogation. Chaubey was the Secretary of the Excise Department at the time when the alleged liquor scam is believed to have taken place.
The liquor scam in Chhattisgarh involves a Raipur-based syndicate which supplied liquor to Jharkhand using fake holograms, resulting in a scam worth crores. Former IAS officers Anil Tuteja, AP Tripathi, and businessman Anwar Dhebar are among the accused.
The heat of the alleged liquor scam also reached Jharkhand between 2019 and 2022 and the name of Jharkhand IAS Vinay Chaubey was also named in this scam and made an accused along with the officials of Chhattisgarh.
Notably, this case was registered by the investigation by the Economic Offences Wing based on the statement of a person named Vikas Singh, a resident of Argora police station area in Ranchi.
He is the person who had accused Chhattisgarh officials Anil Tuteja, Anwar Dhebar, Arunpati Tripathi and others of causing a loss of revenue worth billions of rupees to the Chhattisgarh government by committing a liquor scam.
According to him, the liquor policy in Jharkhand was altered by officials involved in the syndicate to facilitate the scam.
During the investigation, ED found that officials from the corporation had colluded with liquor traders to form a syndicate, causing financial losses to the Chhattisgarh government. It was also revealed that the same syndicate responsible for the liquor scam in Chhattisgarh was also behind the formulation of the new excise policy in Jharkhand, which allegedly facilitated a similar scam there.
Based on this information, the Chhattisgarh ED summoned Vinay Chaubey for questioning. Chaubey reportedly claimed innocence during his interrogation by the Chhattisgarh ED, stating that the new excise policy was implemented with the government’s approval and that he was not personally responsible for any wrongdoing.
Following the registration of an FIR by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand ACB, after obtaining the necessary permission from the state government, had initiated a preliminary enquiry (PE) into the alleged scam.
After the initial probe, a regular FIR was filed with government approval and Vinay Chaubey is now being interrogated in connection with that case.