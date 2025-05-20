Jharkhand’s first tiger safari in Latehar on the lines of Rajgir in Bihar soon

RANCHI: Elated with increasing number of tigers in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), Jharkhand government has started taking initiatives to open the state’s first tiger safari on the lines of Rajgir in Bihar. According to officials, the survey has already been completed and required land has been identified in the forests of Putuagarh under PTR’s Barwadih Western Forest Range.

A tiger safari typically involves driving through protected areas such as national parks and tiger reserves to spot tigers. The officials also informed that after getting a formal nod from state government, the proposal will be sent to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for approval.

“The tourism minister expressed his desire to open a tiger safari in Jharkhand on the lines of Rajgir in Bihar. We have identified the required land near PTR in the forests of Putuagarh near PTR which has been Okayed by the minister,” said PTR Deputy Director Prajesh Kant Jena.

As per official records, six tigers have been spotted wandering in the PTR and their number is supposed to increase further in the wake of the measures taken by the officials to improve the tiger count.