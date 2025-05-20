Kharge slams PM Modi over Pahalgam terror attack, says lives could have been saved had warning been issued

BENGALURU: Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, could have been avoided had the PM issued a warning based on intelligence inputs.

Speaking at a convention in Hosapete, Vijayanagara district, to mark two years of the Congress government in Karnataka, Kharge accused the Centre of security lapses. He claimed Modi cancelled his own Kashmir visit scheduled for 17 April after intelligence alerts, yet no advisory was issued to tourists.

"Why were those tourists not given police or military protection? Why were they not alerted? Had they been cautioned, 26 innocent lives could have been saved," he said.

Kharge further criticised Modi for skipping the all-party meeting held in the aftermath of the attack. "When the nation needed unity, Modi chose electioneering in Bihar over national interest. Twice he called an all-party meeting but did not attend. Had we skipped it, we would’ve been labelled anti-national, yet he avoids it and remains a ‘patriot’," he remarked.