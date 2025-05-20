'Lights, camera, construction!' say students protesting poor infrastructure at film institute in Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI: Protesting against the crude infrastructure and lack of basic amenities, students of the inaugural batch of the Film and Television Institute (FTI) in Arunachal Pradesh have been boycotting classes and any kind of academic activity since May 15.

Presently attached to the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SFRTI) in Kolkata, which falls under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it is set to become India’s third FTI in the future. The Institute is located in Jollang-Rakap, 24 kms away from the capital Itanagar.

This is the second major protest this month.

“We decided to halt all academic activity since May 15. This is to demand urgent action to restore dignity, safety and basic infrastructure,” they said in a joint statement.

TNIE interacted with the protesting students, who were angered by the administration's inaction. They have paid Rs 1,20,000 for the first semester. A few have even resigned from jobs to pursue their passion for films.

A total of 45 students are pursuing these 2-year Diploma courses - Screen Acting, Documentary Cinema and Screen Writing here. Five students belong to Arunachal Pradesh while the rest are from Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Hyderabad and Maharashtra.