Maharashtra cabinet approves 'My house, My right' housing policy with plan to build 35 lakh affordable houses by 2030

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved a new housing policy aimed at constructing 35 lakh affordable homes for the underprivileged by 2030.
Titled "My House, My Right," the new housing policy 2025 was described as a "game changer" by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also serves as the housing minister. He explained that the policy is a step toward achieving Maharashtra's goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy. "This policy aims to provide affordable, sustainable, and inclusive housing for the weaker sections of society, including senior citizens, working women, students, industrial workers, journalists, the differently-abled, and ex-servicemen," Shinde said.
He added that the state plans to construct 35 lakh affordable houses by 2030.
Shinde also announced the creation of a State Housing Information Portal, a centralised digital platform powered by artificial intelligence. The platform will manage data on housing demand and supply, geo-tagging of houses, fund distribution, land acquisition by district, and coordination with agencies like MahaRERA, Mahabhulekh, and PM Gati Shakti.
The policy includes the establishment of a state-owned land bank to support housing construction.
"The Prime Minister has always advocated the 'Walk to Work' concept. This housing policy focuses on developing homes near employment centres, particularly in industrial areas. We have decided that 10-30% of the land reserved for amenities in MIDC areas will be designated for residential use," Shinde said. "To address increasing urbanisation, all Metropolitan Region Development Authorities, not just large municipal corporations with populations over 10 lakh, will be required to implement inclusive housing projects."
A new Self-Redevelopment Cell will guide housing societies through the planning, funding, developer selection, and project implementation phases. An initial fund of Rs 2,000 crore will be allocated for self-redevelopment projects. "Following NITI Aayog's recommendations, the state government will contribute significantly to the Rs 20,000 crore feasibility gap fund through the Affordable Housing Fund," he added.
The policy also aims to promote eco-friendly building practices and sustainable construction. New developments will focus on mitigating climate risks, including heat, floods, and earthquakes, using innovative techniques under the Global Housing Technology Challenge for affordable, climate-resilient buildings.
Shinde said, "All redevelopment projects will require a tripartite agreement between the society, developer, and authority, along with an advance rent Astro account and bank guarantee to protect residents. Funds will be raised through CSR to support affordable housing initiatives." He also announced that knowledge partners like IITs, IIM UDRI, and WRI will be involved in the policy's implementation.
The policy will encourage cluster redevelopment as a strategic method for revitalising slums. "Competent developers will be selected through a tender process for slum rehabilitation schemes that have stalled, and malpractices will be eliminated to avoid delays," he added.