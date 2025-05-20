Maharashtra cabinet approves 'My house, My right' housing policy with plan to build 35 lakh affordable houses by 2030

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved a new housing policy aimed at constructing 35 lakh affordable homes for the underprivileged by 2030.

Titled "My House, My Right," the new housing policy 2025 was described as a "game changer" by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who also serves as the housing minister. He explained that the policy is a step toward achieving Maharashtra's goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy. "This policy aims to provide affordable, sustainable, and inclusive housing for the weaker sections of society, including senior citizens, working women, students, industrial workers, journalists, the differently-abled, and ex-servicemen," Shinde said.

He added that the state plans to construct 35 lakh affordable houses by 2030.

Shinde also announced the creation of a State Housing Information Portal, a centralised digital platform powered by artificial intelligence. The platform will manage data on housing demand and supply, geo-tagging of houses, fund distribution, land acquisition by district, and coordination with agencies like MahaRERA, Mahabhulekh, and PM Gati Shakti.

The policy includes the establishment of a state-owned land bank to support housing construction.

"The Prime Minister has always advocated the 'Walk to Work' concept. This housing policy focuses on developing homes near employment centres, particularly in industrial areas. We have decided that 10-30% of the land reserved for amenities in MIDC areas will be designated for residential use," Shinde said. "To address increasing urbanisation, all Metropolitan Region Development Authorities, not just large municipal corporations with populations over 10 lakh, will be required to implement inclusive housing projects."