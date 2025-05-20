Ministry of Defence approves border tourism in Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu, Rani Kanda

CHANDIGARH: The Ministry of Defence has approved the Himachal Pradesh Government’s request to allow tourism activities in the border areas of Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu, and Rani Kanda.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate border tourism activities at Shipki-La in Kinnaur district on 10 June and will also flag off the Sadbhawana Cycle Rally on the occasion.
Tourists visiting these newly accessible border areas will now be required to present their Aadhaar cards to the authorities for verification before exploration.
“These initiatives will go a long way in promoting tourism in the bordering areas, thereby benefitting the local people and strengthening their economy,” the Chief Minister said.
Sukhu also plans to take up the matter of setting up an airport at Rangreek in Spiti valley with the Union Government to further boost tourism in the region.
A high-level meeting had earlier been held on 19 April with senior Army officials regarding the opening up of these areas for tourism. Today, Chief Minister Sukhu presided over another review meeting with Army officers and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), assessing the status of various border development projects.
He directed officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the BRO to coordinate for the swift execution of ongoing works to maximise benefits for both the residents of the border areas and the military forces.
Sukhu also stated that he would raise the demand for establishing a Himachal Scouts Battalion during his upcoming visit to New Delhi.
“The specialised force, composed predominantly of local youth well-versed with the terrain and conditions, will significantly enhance the operational readiness along the border areas of the State,” he said.
The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of developing the Rangreek airport and also discussed multiple ongoing road projects in the region. He assured the BRO of full government support for their execution.
“The Nithalthach-Harshil road project shall be declared as a strategically important project and executed on priority. This will ensure connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, leading to a boost in tourism and trade,” he said.
He instructed the BRO to expedite work on the Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road project to provide better connectivity to the region. “Thirty-five percent of the work on this project has already been completed, and BRO should speed up the project to make it operational early,” he added.
Sukhu also urged Army officers to purchase natural farming produce such as barley, wheat, and maize from the Himachal Pradesh Marketing Board, in addition to milk.
He said, “The State Government is promoting natural farming in the State. We are offering MSP to naturally grown produce, which will bolster the local economy.”
General Officer Commanding Uttar Bharat Area, Lieutenant General G.D. Mishra, informed the Chief Minister that the Army would establish an apple processing plant in the region. He also said the Army would organise a medical camp for cataract surgeries in June this year to benefit people living in border areas.