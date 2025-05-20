Ministry of Defence approves border tourism in Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu, Rani Kanda

CHANDIGARH: The Ministry of Defence has approved the Himachal Pradesh Government’s request to allow tourism activities in the border areas of Lepcha, Shipki-La, Giu, and Rani Kanda.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate border tourism activities at Shipki-La in Kinnaur district on 10 June and will also flag off the Sadbhawana Cycle Rally on the occasion.

Tourists visiting these newly accessible border areas will now be required to present their Aadhaar cards to the authorities for verification before exploration.

“These initiatives will go a long way in promoting tourism in the bordering areas, thereby benefitting the local people and strengthening their economy,” the Chief Minister said.

Sukhu also plans to take up the matter of setting up an airport at Rangreek in Spiti valley with the Union Government to further boost tourism in the region.

A high-level meeting had earlier been held on 19 April with senior Army officials regarding the opening up of these areas for tourism. Today, Chief Minister Sukhu presided over another review meeting with Army officers and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), assessing the status of various border development projects.