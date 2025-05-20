New E-Zero FIR will help get hold of cyber criminals quickly, says Shah

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday announced that the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has introduced the new e-Zero FIR initiative to nab cyber criminals with unprecedented speed.

Sharing details of the online facility brought in by the I4C, Home Minister Amit Shah said he had launched the facility as a pilot project for Delhi. “The new system will automatically convert cyber financial crimes filed on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and helpline number 1930 to FIRs, initially above the threshold limit of Rs 10 lakh,” he said, adding that soon the initiative will be extended to the entire country.

