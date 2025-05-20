Rajasthan government issues APOs for SDM, Tehsildar involved in illegal sale of Barmer border land

JAIPUR: Acting on the highly controversial and illegal land sales near the international border in Barmer district, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has ordered APO (Awaiting Posting Orders) for the SDM and Tehsildar of Ramsar involved in these dubious deals.

This significant move came after a high-level meeting on Monday night.

SDM Anil Kumar Jain has been accused of selling land in a restricted area of Barmer in December last year using forged documents. He allegedly manipulated records to execute power of attorney in the names of his family members and facilitated the registry of the land through fraudulent means.

Barmer MP Ummedaram Beniwal and Shiv (Barmer) MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati had previously accused SDM Jain of being “a puppet of companies” and facilitating land transactions in sensitive border areas.