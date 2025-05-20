Six killed in car-bus collision in West Bengal

KOLKATA: At least six people were killed in a collision between a car and a bus in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 7 am on the Krishnanagar-Karimpur state highway near Kanthalia area after the four-wheeler with six people on board collided head-on with the bus, a senior officer said.

All the deceased were occupants of the car, he said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the Krishnanagar Police district officer said.

"The private car was going from Krishnagar to Kolkata when the accident occurred. The impact of the collision was such that the private car got mangled," the officer said.

Cutters were used to bring out the bodies from the mangled car, he said, adding that an investigation was initiated.