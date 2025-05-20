Train derailment attempts foiled in Uttar Pradesh; wooden blocks found on tracks

Two suspected attempts to derail trains, including the high-profile Rajdhani Express, were narrowly averted in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, thanks to the vigilance of train drivers, PTI reported on Tuesday.

According to officials, the incidents occurred on Monday evening between Dalelnagar and Umartali stations, near kilometre marker 1129/14.

Unidentified individuals allegedly tied wooden blocks to the railway tracks using earthing wire, posing a serious risk to passing trains.

The first obstruction was spotted by the loco pilot of the 20504 Rajdhani Express, which was en route from Delhi to Dibrugarh in Assam. Acting swiftly, the driver applied emergency brakes, brought the train to a halt, removed the obstruction, and alerted railway authorities.

Shortly afterward, a similar attempt was made to derail the 15044 Kathgodam Express, which was following the Rajdhani.This incident too was thwarted.

Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police are jointly investigating the matter, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told PTI.