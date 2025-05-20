Yogi government to revamp religious, heritage sites with Rs 4,560 crore investment

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh government has chalked out an ambitious plan to revamp and strengthen roads connecting sites of historical, mythological, and spiritual significance with an investment of Rs 4,560 crore.

“The initiative aims not only at ensuring safer and more convenient travel for pilgrims but to firmly establish Uttar Pradesh as a leading destination on the global religious tourism map,” the state government spokesman, here on Tuesday.

The UP CM has issued clear instructions that the beautification, restoration, and enhancement of religious and heritage sites remain among the top priorities of the state government.

The state government spokesman said that the project would focus mainly on improving connectivity and enhancing the beauty of sacred routes linking major pilgrimage destinations such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Naimisharanya, and Mirzapur. Priority was being accorded to widening, strengthening, and constructing those key routes during the financial year 2025-26, he added.