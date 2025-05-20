Yogi government to revamp religious, heritage sites with Rs 4,560 crore investment

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh government has chalked out an ambitious plan to revamp and strengthen roads connecting sites of historical, mythological, and spiritual significance with an investment of Rs 4,560 crore.
“The initiative aims not only at ensuring safer and more convenient travel for pilgrims but to firmly establish Uttar Pradesh as a leading destination on the global religious tourism map,” the state government spokesman, here on Tuesday.
The UP CM has issued clear instructions that the beautification, restoration, and enhancement of religious and heritage sites remain among the top priorities of the state government.
The state government spokesman said that the project would focus mainly on improving connectivity and enhancing the beauty of sacred routes linking major pilgrimage destinations such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Naimisharanya, and Mirzapur. Priority was being accorded to widening, strengthening, and constructing those key routes during the financial year 2025-26, he added.
According to the Public Works Department’s plan, 272 projects will be completed under this initiative, with a total budget allocation of Rs 4,560 crore.
The Public Works Department and the Religious Works Department would work in tandem to ensure comprehensive development and seamless execution of the project.
According to the plan prepared by the Public Works Department, the strengthening of roads connecting significant religious sites across the state is approved by the Principal Secretary, Religious Works Department.
Priority is being given to developing, reconstructing, and strengthening those roads that have the highest footfall. “Once this plan is implemented, devotees and travellers will benefit from better transportation facilities. This will reduce their travel time and make their journeys easier, safer, and more organised,” said a senior PWD official.
For the 272 planned projects, the main focus is on roads that see an average annual traffic of around 5 lakh devotees.
The projects include widening roads, repairing surfaces, building sidewalks, strengthening carriageways, lane marking, beautification, expansion, improving traffic management, and promoting road safety standards.
Special attention is being given to routes where land acquisition can be minimised to ensure smoother progress.