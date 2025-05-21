AAP MP Raghav Chadha hails Operation Sindoor, calls for global front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said that Operation Sindoor was not just a military strike, but a message. “India does not seek conflict, but will never shy away from defending its people,” he said at the Asia Leadership Conference in South Korea, calling for a united global front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Hailing the operation as proof that India can strike deep and dismantle terror safe havens, he asserted, “Zero tolerance is India’s new doctrine.”
Addressing the Asian Leadership Conference—Asia’s premier global forum dubbed the “Davos of the East”— Chadha emphasized the need for global solidarity in the fight against terrorism. "India, for the last several weeks, has been mourning the tragic loss of 26 innocent civilians who were brutally killed in a terrorist attack in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in a place called Pahalgam. But even as we mourn these lives lost, India has emerged as a decisive, resolute nation, demonstrating a paradigm shift in the way we deal with terrorists, terror infrastructure, and rogue nations," he said.
Referring to the recent military operation, Chadha said, "What the Indian government and the Indian armed forces demonstrated through the military operation called Operation Sindoor is that we stand for peace. But if anyone attempts to disturb the peace within our country—causing injury or death to our people—we will not spare the terror infrastructure, wherever it may be. Accordingly, cross-border strikes were carried out, and as a result, terror infrastructure across the border was destroyed."
Echoing India’s dual legacy of peace and courage, he said, "We come from the land of Mahatma Gandhi, who taught us non-violence and peace. But we also come from the land of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose, who shook the very foundations of the British Empire during colonial rule.” He continued, “Therefore, I believe this is the right forum to call for the organisation of a global alliance to ensure that the world becomes free from terror and that no safe havens exist for terrorist infrastructure. That, I believe, is the message that has gone out loud and clear from Operation Sindoor and other military operations."
Sharing a video from his address at the ALC on ‘X’, Chadha stated, "At the global stage, I called upon the world to join hands and build a united global front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Today, at the prestigious Asian Leadership Conference in South Korea, where leaders from more than 47 nations come together, I put forth India’s message loud and clear: We are not the nation that absorbs attacks—we respond with cross border strikes and precision. Operation Sindoor proved that India will strike deep, destroy terror, and dismantle terror safe havens."
"There’s been a paradigm shift. India has adopted a proactive and preemptive counter-terrorism doctrine, demonstrating a clear willingness to conduct cross-border strikes against terrorist infrastructure. Operation Sindoor wasn’t just a military operation. It was a message: India will not tolerate terror. We do not seek conflict. But we will never shy away from defending our people. Time now for all of us to form a Global Alliance Against Terror: India believes terrorism anywhere, is a threat to peace everywhere," he added.
Chadha was invited to deliver the address at Asia’s premier leadership forum alongside 320 global leaders and 2,500 delegates in Seoul.