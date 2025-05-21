AAP MP Raghav Chadha hails Operation Sindoor, calls for global front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said that Operation Sindoor was not just a military strike, but a message. “India does not seek conflict, but will never shy away from defending its people,” he said at the Asia Leadership Conference in South Korea, calling for a united global front against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Hailing the operation as proof that India can strike deep and dismantle terror safe havens, he asserted, “Zero tolerance is India’s new doctrine.”

Addressing the Asian Leadership Conference—Asia’s premier global forum dubbed the “Davos of the East”— Chadha emphasized the need for global solidarity in the fight against terrorism. "India, for the last several weeks, has been mourning the tragic loss of 26 innocent civilians who were brutally killed in a terrorist attack in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, in a place called Pahalgam. But even as we mourn these lives lost, India has emerged as a decisive, resolute nation, demonstrating a paradigm shift in the way we deal with terrorists, terror infrastructure, and rogue nations," he said.

Referring to the recent military operation, Chadha said, "What the Indian government and the Indian armed forces demonstrated through the military operation called Operation Sindoor is that we stand for peace. But if anyone attempts to disturb the peace within our country—causing injury or death to our people—we will not spare the terror infrastructure, wherever it may be. Accordingly, cross-border strikes were carried out, and as a result, terror infrastructure across the border was destroyed."