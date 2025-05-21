Akal Takht lifts five-year-old ban on Sikh preacher Dhadrianwale after apology for ‘misinterpreting’ Gurbani

CHANDIGARH: Breaking a five-year-long deadlock, the Akal Takht (the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs) today lifted the ban on religious congregations of Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale over allegations of misinterpreting the Gurbani (hymns in the Guru Granth Sahib), after he pledged to abide by Sikh principles and traditions.

The five high priests accepted Dhadrianwale's apology letter while allowing him to preach Sikhism solely in the light of maintaining the sanctity of Gurmat and the Sikh code of conduct (Rehat Maryada).

The officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, questioned Dhadrianwale from the podium (faseel) of the Akal Takht regarding his controversial remarks on Sikh principles.

Dhadrianwale humbly acknowledged his mistakes and expressed his desire to work within the mainstream of the Khalsa Panth, preaching Sikhism under the umbrella of the Akal Takht.

Earlier in the day, Dhadrianwale submitted a formal apology to the five high priests, clarifying his stance on previous allegations of distorting Sikh principles in his discourses. As a symbolic gesture of acceptance, Gargaj ordered Dhadrianwale to offer a ‘deg’ worth ₹501 at the Akal Takht, a traditional act signifying humility and reconciliation.

On April 22, Gargaj had extended an open invitation to Dhadrianwale and other Sikh preachers to appear before the Akal Takht, clarify past controversies, and rejoin the mainstream of Sikh preaching. In response, Dhadrianwale claimed that his statements were morphed and politically influenced, hinting at his willingness to clarify matters and join the Sikh propagation campaign being initiated by Gargaj.

The five high priests included Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, Golden Temple granthi Giani Rajdeep Singh, Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Jathedar Baba Tek Singh, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib head granthi Joginder Singh, and Akal Takht's granthi Giani Gurbakshish Singh.

Dhadrianwale, who is considered to be the arch-rival of Damdami Taksal head Harnam Singh Dhuma, appeared before the five Sikh high priests at the Akal Takht today and sought forgiveness for his mistakes.

Last week, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with looking into a rape-murder case in Patiala had recommended that the FIR against Dhadrianwale, registered in December last year, be cancelled, as it could not find anything to substantiate the allegations.

The lifting of the ban against Dhadrianwale comes at a time when Dhuma has turned against the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Dhuma wants the SGPC to remove acting Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. He is now reportedly close to the BJP, especially since the SAD snapped political ties with its long-time ally.

A five-member committee was constituted by the Akal Takht in 2019 to probe the allegations against Dhadrianwale for allegedly misinterpreting the Gurbani and insulting Sikh customs. On August 24, 2020, the Akal Takht asked the Sikh community to maintain distance from Dhadrianwale until he issued a clarification on the allegations and apologised for them.