At key IORA meeting, India says terrorism in all its forms must be 'unequivocally' condemned

India will assume the Chairship of the IORA for 2025-2027.

"The 24th COM (Council of Ministers) meeting saw the participation of ministers and high-level delegates from all 22 IORA Member States and IORA's 12 Dialogue Partners," the MEA said.

P Kumaran, Secretary (East), MEA, led the Indian delegation at the 24th meeting of the IORA COM.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X, "Secretary (East) P Kumaran represented India at the 24th IORA Council of Ministers meeting and reaffirmed India's strong commitment to upholding our vision of the Indian Ocean Region."

"He reiterated that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, including state-sponsored cross-border terrorism, poses a serious threat to peace, security and development of the region, and must be unequivocally condemned," Jaiswal said in his post.

The MEA, in its statement, also said the secretary (east) affirmed that "terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, whether state-sponsored or carried out by individuals, poses a serious threat to peace, security, and development of the region, and must be unequivocally condemned."

Kumaran, in his statement, underscored India's commitment to the well-being and progress of nations of the Indian Ocean, in alignment with India's Vision of the Indian Ocean Region, it said.

"He noted that cooperation, collaboration and concerted efforts among Member States are essential to reach convergence on issues of common interest in the Indian Ocean Region," the MEA said.