Be careful students, parents! NMC alert on unauthorised med colleges

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an alert about unauthorised medical colleges operating in the country without requisite approvals from NMC and misleading students and parents by claiming recognition and oﬀering admissions in medical courses that are not legally sanctioned.

The advisory by NMC Secretary Raghav Langer to states said they have listed some of the essential points that need to be kept in mind by parents and students while taking admission in a medical course in India and the rules to be followed by the students who intend to pursue medical education in foreign countries.

The NMC also named two medical colleges - Singhania University in Rajasthan and Sanjiban Hospital and Medical College, Howrah, West Bengal - for offering MBBS courses without NMC recognition.

In another advisory, Sukh Kal Meena, Director, Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), said, “The NMC has observed a few instances of unauthorised medical colleges operating in the country, without requisite approvals. These institutions are misleading students and parents by claiming recognition and offering admissions in medical courses that are not legally sanctioned.”

It, however, did not name any medical colleges that are flouting the norms, except for the one in Rajasthan and WB.