Centre slashes Punjab’s open market borrowing limit by Rs 16,676 crore, opposition slams AAP government over rising debt

CHANDIGARH: A fresh confrontation appears to be brewing between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab Government and the BJP-led Union Government after the Centre slashed Punjab’s open market borrowing limit by Rs 16,676 crore.

The move is expected to have widespread ramifications for the debt-ridden state, which depends heavily on annual loans. The state’s outstanding debt is projected to touch Rs 14.17 lakh crore by the end of fiscal 2025-26.

The Opposition Congress seized the opportunity to criticise the AAP government, accusing it of wreaking havoc on the state's economy.

Sources said the state had sought approval for Rs 47,076.40 crore under the open market borrowing (OMB) limit, but the Union Government imposed a cut of Rs 16,676 crore.

The Department of Expenditure under the Union Ministry of Finance has communicated this to the Reserve Bank of India and informed the state government accordingly.