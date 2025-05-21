Dehradun Diary | Ruskin Bond marks his 91st birthday in quiet

Ruskin Bond marked his 91st birthday in unostentatious elegance; renouncing the usual fanfare for a quiet celebration at his quaint, old Ivy Cottage in Landour. Unlike previous years, which saw readers and well-wishers congregate at the cottage to greet the litterateur, this birthday was notably low-key. Bond had earlier cancelled all public festivities in a video message, citing the recent tragedy in Pahalgam. “I won’t be able to have a public celebration this year,” he said, almost meditative as he spoke. “I think maybe it’s time to just reflect.” And his well-wishers understood, leaving the luminary to quiet contemplation.
‘War’ & water: Indian youth harassed in Dubai
In a shocking incident, an Indian youth working in Dubai was allegedly harassed by his Pakistan-native roommates after the Indian government put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Vishal, hailing from Udham Singh Nagar district, said “They would taunt me, saying ‘If India can stop our water, we’ll stop your water too’.” Vishal said the persecution made him fall ill; his attempts to return home were in vain. However, SSP Manikant Mishra intervened and brought Vishal back to India. “We are grateful to SSP Mishra for rescuing our son,” said Vishal’s teary-eyed family after his return.
Army buys local produce from poultry farmers
The Uttarakhand government’s efforts to boost the agriculture sector achieved a milestone with the Indian Army now procuring poultry products from local farmers through the Animal Husbandry department. The first consignment was flagged off on Monday for Mana and Malari outposts in Chamoli district. “This initiative aims to provide a robust market to local farmers, ensuring fair prices and regular payments,” Chief Vigilance Officer Dr Abhishek Tripathi said. Local farmers Gulshan Singh Rana and Saurabh Negi supplied poultry products to the Army outposts, marking a significant step towards promoting local produce.
