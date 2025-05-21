Dehradun Diary | Ruskin Bond marks his 91st birthday in quiet

Ruskin Bond marked his 91st birthday in unostentatious elegance; renouncing the usual fanfare for a quiet celebration at his quaint, old Ivy Cottage in Landour. Unlike previous years, which saw readers and well-wishers congregate at the cottage to greet the litterateur, this birthday was notably low-key. Bond had earlier cancelled all public festivities in a video message, citing the recent tragedy in Pahalgam. “I won’t be able to have a public celebration this year,” he said, almost meditative as he spoke. “I think maybe it’s time to just reflect.” And his well-wishers understood, leaving the luminary to quiet contemplation.

‘War’ & water: Indian youth harassed in Dubai

In a shocking incident, an Indian youth working in Dubai was allegedly harassed by his Pakistan-native roommates after the Indian government put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Vishal, hailing from Udham Singh Nagar district, said “They would taunt me, saying ‘If India can stop our water, we’ll stop your water too’.” Vishal said the persecution made him fall ill; his attempts to return home were in vain. However, SSP Manikant Mishra intervened and brought Vishal back to India. “We are grateful to SSP Mishra for rescuing our son,” said Vishal’s teary-eyed family after his return.