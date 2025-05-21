ED establishes prima facie money laundering case against Sonia, Rahul in National Herald case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday informed a Delhi court that a 'prima facie' case of money laundering has been established against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with others, in the ongoing National Herald case.

This submission was made before Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts during the preliminary arguments on whether the court should take cognisance of the matter.

In response, the judge directed the ED to provide BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, who filed the private complaint leading to the case, with a copy of the chargesheet.

The court also scheduled daily hearings for the National Herald money laundering case from July 2 to 8, saying, "The matter shall be taken up on a daily basis from July 2 till July 8 for submissions on behalf of ED and the proposed accused."

At the start of the proceedings, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Gandhis, requested more time to review the extensive case records and asked for the matter to be postponed until July.

However, the court allowed the ED to proceed with its opening statements on the same day.