Gujarat’s Asiatic lion count leaps from 674 to 891 in five years

AHMEDABAD: In a major conservation milestone, Gujarat’s Asiatic lion population has soared to 891 — a sharp 32.2% jump (from 674) since 2020, with 217 new lions added in just five years.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the surge on Wednesday, unveiling results from the 16th Asiatic Lion Census conducted earlier this month. The latest figures signal a resounding success for Gujarat’s wildlife conservation efforts, reaffirming the state’s position as the last natural habitat of the endangered species. PM Modi praised the effort of Gujarat government.
The big cats, once largely confined to Gir National Park, are now sprawling across 11 districts of the Saurashtra region — including non-forested and coastal zones, a testament to their expanding territory and rising numbers.
"The number of lions in the state has gradually increased not just because of favorable geography and climate, but due to our government's consistent and careful approach to wildlife conservation," said the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Providing a detailed account, he noted, "There were 327 lions in 2001, 359 in 2005, 411 in 2010, 523 in 2015, and 674 in 2020. Today, the lion population stands at 891."
He further credited the shift in census methodology to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying, "As Chief Minister, Shri Narendrabhai Modi introduced the 'Total Count by Direct Sighting at Block System' method, replacing the traditional estimation model."
Prime Minister praised the effort.
"Very exciting information! It's truly gratifying to see that the efforts under 'Project Lion' are creating a favorable environment and ensuring the protection of lions in Gujarat," the Prime Minister posted on social media platform X.
The 2020 census had pegged the number at 674, all within Gir and surrounding areas. The latest count reveals not just a population boom but also a major geographical shift: 507 lions were spotted outside Gir’s boundaries, while 384 remain within the traditional sanctuary limits, according to Jaipal Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.
The lion stronghold now includes protected areas like Pania, Mitiyala, Girnar, and Barda sanctuaries. Notably, 17 lions were recorded in Barda, just 15 km from Porbandar, while Bhavnagar district reported the largest single pride — 17 lions in one group.
The demographic breakdown, provided by the Gujarat Forest Department, estimates 196 males, 330 females, 140 sub-adults, and 225 cubs, painting a robust picture of the species’ health and future.
This extensive wildlife mapping was the result of a meticulous four-day census conducted from May 10 to 13 across 58 talukas, covering 35,000 sq km. The operation, carried out in two phases, involved over 3,000 volunteers including forest officials, enumerators, and inspectors.
For the first time, officials deployed a refined method known as ‘direct beat verification’, praised for its near-zero margin of error and 100% accuracy, made possible by hi-tech tools like camera traps, high-resolution imaging, GPS tracking, and radio collars.
The lion census, conducted every five years, documented key data like time of sighting, direction of movement, physical identifiers, and precise GPS coordinates.
The 11 districts where lions were sighted are: Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Surendranagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Amreli, Porbandar, and Botad.
This dramatic expansion of habitat and population underscores both the resilience of the Asiatic lion and the rigorous conservation efforts undertaken by the Gujarat Forest Department — a rare ecological triumph in the modern era.
CENSUS SNAPSHOT (2001–2025):
• 2001: 327
• 2005: 359
• 2010: 411
• 2015: 523
• 2020: 674
• 2025: 891
Territory Expands Beyond Gir:
• Lions now roam 11 districts, including:
• Junagadh | Bhavnagar | Porbandar | Jamnagar
• Even in coastal & non-forested zones
• 507 lions spotted outside Gir Sanctuary
• 384 within core Gir zone
Habitat Hotspots:
• Barda Sanctuary: 17 lions
• Bhavnagar: 17 lions in one pride
• Pania | Mitiyala | Girnar |
Population Breakdown:
• Males: 196
• Females: 330
• Sub-adults: 140
• Cubs: 225
High-Tech Census, Near-Zero Error:
• 3,000+ field staff
• 35,000 sq km covered
• 58 talukas, 4 days
• Tools: GPS, camera traps, radio collars
• Direct Beat Verification used for first time