Gujarat’s Asiatic lion count leaps from 674 to 891 in five years

AHMEDABAD: In a major conservation milestone, Gujarat’s Asiatic lion population has soared to 891 — a sharp 32.2% jump (from 674) since 2020, with 217 new lions added in just five years.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the surge on Wednesday, unveiling results from the 16th Asiatic Lion Census conducted earlier this month. The latest figures signal a resounding success for Gujarat’s wildlife conservation efforts, reaffirming the state’s position as the last natural habitat of the endangered species. PM Modi praised the effort of Gujarat government.

The big cats, once largely confined to Gir National Park, are now sprawling across 11 districts of the Saurashtra region — including non-forested and coastal zones, a testament to their expanding territory and rising numbers.

"The number of lions in the state has gradually increased not just because of favorable geography and climate, but due to our government's consistent and careful approach to wildlife conservation," said the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Providing a detailed account, he noted, "There were 327 lions in 2001, 359 in 2005, 411 in 2010, 523 in 2015, and 674 in 2020. Today, the lion population stands at 891."

He further credited the shift in census methodology to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, saying, "As Chief Minister, Shri Narendrabhai Modi introduced the 'Total Count by Direct Sighting at Block System' method, replacing the traditional estimation model."