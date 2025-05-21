India expels Pakistani diplomat for 'acting outside official role'; second expulsion in one week

India on Wednesday expelled a second official working at the Pakistan High Commission for “indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status” and directed the staff member to leave the country within 24 hours. Sources said that he was working as a tehnical staff and was expelled on charges of spying.

Another Pakistani official working at the High Commission was expelled for allegedly indulging in espionage in India on May 13.

The actions come amid heightened tensions over India's strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and subsequent military confrontation between the two countries.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian government has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, “persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India.”