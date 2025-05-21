India expels Pakistani diplomat for 'acting outside official role'; second expulsion in one week

India on Wednesday expelled a second official working at the Pakistan High Commission for “indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status” and directed the staff member to leave the country within 24 hours. Sources said that he was working as a tehnical staff and was expelled on charges of spying.
Another Pakistani official working at the High Commission was expelled for allegedly indulging in espionage in India on May 13.
The actions come amid heightened tensions over India's strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and subsequent military confrontation between the two countries.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian government has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, “persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India.”
The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours, it said
External also issued a demarche to the Commission's Charge d'Affaires, asking him to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials working in India "misuse their privileges and status in any manner".
“Charge d'Affaires Pakistan High Commission was issued a demarche to this effect today. He was asked to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner,” Ministry of external affairs said in a statement. Being called persona non grata means a foreign diplomat is no longer welcome in the country. The government asks them to leave, usually without explaining why. It is the strongest way to show disapproval in diplomacy.