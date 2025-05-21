India’s 76 per cent population is at high risk of extreme heat, says study

NEW DELHI: In India, 57 per cent of districts, which are home to 76 per cent of the population, are at very high risk of extreme heat.

This heat-affected population is experiencing alarmingly warm nights, increasing relative humidity, and heat island effects in densely populated urban areas.

A study conducted by the Delhi-based research organisation Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) analysed that traditionally drier northern Indian cities are experiencing higher levels of humidity and warmer nights, impacting the health of a large population.

The study ‘How Extreme Heat is Impacting India: Assessing District-level Heat Risk’ has mapped heat risk assessments of 734 districts in India using 35 indicators. It provides detailed insight into how climate change has influenced heat hazard trends from 1982 to 2022.

It has used indicators including hazard, exposure, and vulnerability. In addition, it has analysed night-time heat and relative humidity to measure how climate change has altered the frequency, intensity, and duration of heat hazards in the past four decades.