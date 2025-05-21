LG Sinha announces Government job to NoKs of Pakistan shelling victims in J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, the worst-hit areas in the recent Pakistani shelling, and announced government jobs for the next of kin of civilians who lost their lives in the cross-border fire.

At least 17 civilians, including 13 in Poonch, three in Rajouri, and one in Uri in north Kashmir, were killed in the shelling by Pakistani troops following Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 by the Indian military to target terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Many of the affected families had lost their sole breadwinners in the attacks.

Sinha said ex-gratia and other relief measures had already been provided and reiterated the Government of India’s commitment to offering further necessary assistance.

“The proper rehabilitation of affected families is my top priority. The J&K administration, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is committed to ensuring proper rehabilitation, enhanced border infrastructure, and security for the residents of border areas,” the LG said.

He added that the administration is significantly expanding efforts to construct individual and community bunkers across Jammu and Kashmir under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor paid obeisance at Gurudwara Dera Santpura Nangali Sahib in Poonch and interacted with local citizens.

He praised the residents of Poonch, civil society members, and all communities for their courage and commitment to social harmony.

“Pakistan had shown its cowardice by targeting the Gurudwara Dera Santpura Nangali Sahib. In its despicable act, the terrorist country Pakistan had also targeted a temple and a mosque," LG said.