Manipur government orders probe into bus cover-up incident; COCOMI demands apology from governor

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government on Wednesday ordered a probe into an incident on Tuesday in which a media team en-route to cover the state-sponsored Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district was allegedly instructed by security personnel to cover the words 'Manipur State Transport' displayed on the bus they were travelling in.

An order issued by Chief Secretary PK Singh said, "The Governor of Manipur is pleased to constitute an inquiry committee to examine the facts and circumstances around the incident."

The inquiry will be conducted by a two-member committee, comprising Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar and Secretary (IT) Th Kirankumar Singh.

The committee has been asked to look into lapses, if any, and suggest measures to prevent recurrence of such a situation and submit its report within 15 days.