Manipur government orders probe into bus cover-up incident; COCOMI demands apology from governor

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government on Wednesday ordered a probe into an incident on Tuesday in which a media team en-route to cover the state-sponsored Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district was allegedly instructed by security personnel to cover the words 'Manipur State Transport' displayed on the bus they were travelling in.
An order issued by Chief Secretary PK Singh said, "The Governor of Manipur is pleased to constitute an inquiry committee to examine the facts and circumstances around the incident."
The inquiry will be conducted by a two-member committee, comprising Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar and Secretary (IT) Th Kirankumar Singh.
The committee has been asked to look into lapses, if any, and suggest measures to prevent recurrence of such a situation and submit its report within 15 days.
Protesting the incident, the influential Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) called for a 48-hour general strike from Wednesday midnight.
The Meitei organisation demanded an apology from the governor and the resignation of state’s Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh besides the Chief Secretary, holding them responsible for the incident which "undermined the identity of Manipur, its name, pride and respect."
Further, COCOMI accused them of surrendering the pride, dignity and legitimacy of the state to the "narco-terrorist groups which have been openly threatening the people of Manipur."
It pointed out that no action was taken against a Kuki student leader and Kuki armed village volunteers who had allegedly threatened Meiteis against attending the festival.
The incident occurred at the Gwaltabi checkpoint in the Imphal East district, about 25 km from Imphal. A group of 20 journalists was travelling to the Naga-majority Ukhrul district to cover the festival that celebrates the iconic state flower Shirui Lily. The five-day festival was inaugurated by the governor on Tuesday.