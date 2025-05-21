NC working committee demands immediate restoration of J&K statehood, special status

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference (NC) on Wednesday reaffirmed its demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and immediate reinstatement of full statehood. The resolutions were adopted at a meeting of the party’s working committee held in Srinagar — the first such gathering after the recent cross-border skirmishes between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.
The meeting was chaired by party president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, with Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah, along with senior party leaders, in attendance.
“The working committee unanimously passed seven resolutions,” senior NC leader and legislator Tanvir Sadiq told reporters.
Chief among them was a reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to the restoration of Article 370 and special status, he said, adding that "it is central to the aspirations and dignity of the people and must be addressed without further delay."
"We will continue to fight for its restoration,” he asserted.
Sadiq said the committee also pressed the Union government to fulfil its commitment — made in Parliament and reiterated in the Supreme Court — to restore full statehood to J&K without further delay.
The demand echoes a resolution previously passed in the first Assembly session of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory last year, and later by the J&K Cabinet in October. Following that resolution, Omar Abdullah had travelled to New Delhi to hand over copies to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and other senior leaders.
The working committee also condemned the recent Baisaran terror attack, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and one local resident. It expressed appreciation for the public’s “overwhelming and spontaneous” support in denouncing the attack and acknowledged the “compassion and hospitality” extended to stranded tourists in the Valley.
The party warned against what it called “arbitrary arrests, harassment of youth, misuse of bulldozers, and intimidation of independent media,” cautioning that such actions risk alienating the very people who continue to stand against violence.
The NC also denounced the ongoing cross-border shelling, which has resulted in the deaths of at least 17 civilians in recent weeks. Welcoming the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, the party called on both nations to uphold peace and explore long-term solutions to end the cycle of violence.
The working committee reiterated its commitment to the party’s election manifesto and vowed to continue its constitutional and democratic struggle for justice, peace, and the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.