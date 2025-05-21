NC working committee demands immediate restoration of J&K statehood, special status

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference (NC) on Wednesday reaffirmed its demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and immediate reinstatement of full statehood. The resolutions were adopted at a meeting of the party’s working committee held in Srinagar — the first such gathering after the recent cross-border skirmishes between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

The meeting was chaired by party president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, with Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah, along with senior party leaders, in attendance.

“The working committee unanimously passed seven resolutions,” senior NC leader and legislator Tanvir Sadiq told reporters.

Chief among them was a reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to the restoration of Article 370 and special status, he said, adding that "it is central to the aspirations and dignity of the people and must be addressed without further delay."

"We will continue to fight for its restoration,” he asserted.

Sadiq said the committee also pressed the Union government to fulfil its commitment — made in Parliament and reiterated in the Supreme Court — to restore full statehood to J&K without further delay.