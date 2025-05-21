Rs 11.26 crore snakebite death scam unearthed in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni, land of Jungle Book’s Kaa

BHOPAL: In Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district -- famous as the land of The Jungle Book's serpent Kaa -- a man 'died' 30 times and a woman 29 times due to snake bites in a scam to siphon off public money running into crores.

The alleged scam worth around Rs 11.26 crore was carried out by faking snakebite, drowning and lightning related deaths in official records to claim compensation from the state government.

A detailed probe conducted by the finance department from Jabalpur, which began with the scrutiny of bills of Keolari tehsil of Seoni district, led to the unearthing of the scam. “A scam worth Rs 11.26 crore has come to the fore, following the investigations. The embezzled Rs 11.26 crore was credited into the bank accounts of 47 people,” joint director (finance) Rohit Kaushal, who led the year-long probe, said on Wednesday.

The man who is believed to have authored the entire scam, Assistant Grade III Sachin Dahayak, transferred the amount into the accounts of his family, friends and acquaintances. The public money was transferred to personal accounts instead of directly going to the beneficiary accounts, which establishes that the embezzlement was done in a planned and organized manner.

The scam, which reportedly happened between 2018-19 to 2021-22, saw many of those shown in government records as deceased due to snakebites, drowning and lightning, 'die' multiple times particularly due to the venomous bites of serpents.

A man named Ramesh was shown in the records of Keolari tehsil to have 'died' 30 times from snakebite, while Dwarika Bai 'died' 29 times and Ram Kumar 28 times.

The maximum Rs 4 lakh compensation is paid to the families of those who lose their loved ones due to natural calamities like snakebite, drowning, lightning, etc.

“During the year-long probe conducted on the order of the finance department, we scrutinized all bills related to financial assistance released for natural calamities, like snakebites. The probe has revealed embezzlement of Rs 11.26 crore. Death certificates and autopsy reports of those shown dead in the records of the Keolari tehsil, weren’t made available to our team, despite repeated requests,” the joint director (finance) Rohit Kaushal said.

The probe has revealed that bills of those shown dead due to snakebites and drowning in the records were passed without death certificates, post-mortem reports and police verification. The Rs 11.26 crore embezzled through the scam was credited into the accounts of 47 people, including 46 private persons and one government employee.

The probe also revealed that staff at the Keolari tehsil took advantage of shortcomings in the integrated financial management information system (IFMIS) to execute the scam.