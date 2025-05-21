Search on for two jumbos after three villagers trampled to death at MP’s Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve

BHOPAL: Operations were launched in the Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh to rescue two wild elephants which trampled three villagers to death on Monday morning in the jungles of northeastern MP’s Shahdol district.

A 30-strong rescue team of the regional rescue squad was rushed from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve(BTR) to rescue the two elephants, whose movement were tracked around the elephant camp (housing patrolling and rescue elephants) in the core area of Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve.

The team was dispatched to the BTR after the wildlife wing of the state forest department realised the threat posed by two elephants that killed three villagers in Shahdol district on May 19, and ordered their rescue.

A six-member team headed by the Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve’s field director Amit Dube and along with the field director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Anupam Sahay, besides the deputy directors of both the adjoining tiger reserves, was constituted to supervise the rescue operations by the rescue team.