Search on for two jumbos after three villagers trampled to death at MP’s Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve

BHOPAL: Operations were launched in the Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh to rescue two wild elephants which trampled three villagers to death on Monday morning in the jungles of northeastern MP’s Shahdol district.
A 30-strong rescue team of the regional rescue squad was rushed from the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve(BTR) to rescue the two elephants, whose movement were tracked around the elephant camp (housing patrolling and rescue elephants) in the core area of Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve.
The team was dispatched to the BTR after the wildlife wing of the state forest department realised the threat posed by two elephants that killed three villagers in Shahdol district on May 19, and ordered their rescue.
A six-member team headed by the Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve’s field director Amit Dube and along with the field director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Anupam Sahay, besides the deputy directors of both the adjoining tiger reserves, was constituted to supervise the rescue operations by the rescue team.
Amit Dube, Field Director of the Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve, confirmed to the TNIE that both elephants are currently roaming in the core area of the reserve, near the elephant camp. Efforts are underway to rescue them.
After rescuing the two wild elephants, the regional rescue squad will relocate them to BTR, where they will be housed.
Importantly, the two wild elephants trampled three villagers to death while moving from BTR to Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve, using an unusual route through forests where hundreds were plucking tendu leaves in three nearby villages.
The MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav had announced compensation of Rs 35 lakh each for the three bereaved families. The three villagers who died included a 40-year-old man, an 80-year-old man (who was the uncle of a forest department deputy ranger) and a 65-year-old woman – all of whom were plucking tendu leaves in three different jungles.