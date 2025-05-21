Six killed in road accident in Karnataka's Vijaypura district

VIJAYAPURA: In a tragic road accident that occurred early Wednesday morning near Managuli village, a Mahindra XUV300 traveling towards Solapur jumped the median and collided head-on with a VRL bus coming from Mumbai and heading to Ballari.

The impact of the collision claimed six lives, including five occupants of the SUV and the driver of the bus. All the deceased SUV passengers belonged to the same family from Gadiwal, Telangana.

The deceased have been identified as T. Bhaskaran Manikanthan, a Canara Bank Manager, Pavithra, his wife , Abhiram, their son , Jyotsana, their daughter, Vikas Makani, driver of the SUV, and Basavaraj Rathor, the driver of the VRL bus, hailing from Talagutagi Tanda.

A 10-year-old boy, Praveen Tej, son of Bhaskaran sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi, along with other police officials, visited the accident site. A case has been registered at the Managuli Police Station, and further investigation is underway.