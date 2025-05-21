Terrorists disguised in military fatigue pose new threat: Indian security forces

NEW DELHI: After the Pahalgam terror attack, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are skeptical of terrorists disguising themselves as armed forces officers, complicating their anti-terrorist efforts and endangering civilians who may not be able to distinguish between officers and disguised terrorists, officials said on Wednesday.

Recently, in at least three separate incidents including the Pahalgam attack, terrorists were found wearing uniforms similar to that of the armed forces.

On April 22, heavily armed terrorists from The Resistance Front (TRF) opened fire indiscriminately on tourists in Baisaran Valley. The attackers were mistaken for Indian armed forces officers due to their attire.

Even as investigators believe that some of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack may still be hiding in South Kashmir, the Indian forces in response launched air strikes on terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), marking one of the most aggressive military actions since the Balakot air strikes in 2019.

Incidentally, in the post Pahalgam attack encounter with terrorists, three Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives - Asif Ahmad Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani and Yawar Ahmad Bhat - were neutralised in an intense gunfight and following retrieval of their bodies, it was found that all of them were dressed in clothes that resembled uniforms of Indian armed forces.