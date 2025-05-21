Uttarakhand madrasas to teach military valour, include 'Operation Sindoor' in the curriculum

DEHRADUN: In a significant move aimed at nurturing a deeper sense of patriotism among students, the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board has announced its decision to include "Operation Sindoor" and other key Indian military operations in the madrasa curriculum.
According to sources, the revised syllabus applicable up to the intermediate (Alia) level will educate students about the courage and sacrifices of the nation's armed forces.
Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, President of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Council, emphasised the importance of the initiative. "Uttarakhand is not just Devbhoomi, the land of gods, but also Veerbhoomi, meaning the land of brave soldiers," Qasmi said. He explained that the aim is to help students understand the bravery of Indian defence forces by learning about operations like Sindoor and other similar missions.
Qasmi recently met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi to discuss the proposed changes. “There are 451 madrasas in Uttarakhand with over 50,000 students currently enrolled,” he told The New Indian Express, highlighting the wide impact this reform will have.
The inclusion of Operation Sindoor is particularly notable. This recent counter-terror mission, launched on 7 May, targeted nine terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It was a direct response to the brutal Pahalgam attack, one of the deadliest terror incidents in recent years, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local pony ride operator.
The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack. Following the incident, India also imposed strict diplomatic measures against Pakistan for its alleged support of terrorist groups operating from its territory.
This curriculum update is seen as a step towards integrating national pride and awareness into religious education, reflecting the dual identity of Uttarakhand as both a spiritual and martial heartland.