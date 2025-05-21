Uttarakhand madrasas to teach military valour, include 'Operation Sindoor' in the curriculum

DEHRADUN: In a significant move aimed at nurturing a deeper sense of patriotism among students, the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board has announced its decision to include "Operation Sindoor" and other key Indian military operations in the madrasa curriculum.

According to sources, the revised syllabus applicable up to the intermediate (Alia) level will educate students about the courage and sacrifices of the nation's armed forces.

Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, President of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Council, emphasised the importance of the initiative. "Uttarakhand is not just Devbhoomi, the land of gods, but also Veerbhoomi, meaning the land of brave soldiers," Qasmi said. He explained that the aim is to help students understand the bravery of Indian defence forces by learning about operations like Sindoor and other similar missions.