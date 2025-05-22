300 left-wing extremists neutralised this year, forces on track to meet target of Naxal-free India by 2026

NEW DELHI: In the first five months of 2025, security forces succeeded in neutralising close to 300 Naxalites, marking the fastest annual pace of elimination of left-wing extremists since 2009, officials said on Thursday.

They said the recent successes achieved by security forces indicate that they are on track to meet the target set to completely eliminate Naxalism in the country by March 31, 2026.

The last year in which security forces eliminated over 300 Naxal operatives was 2009, a senior security official said, adding, “Then 314 left extremists were killed, but that was in the whole year. If the current pace continues, 2025 could mark the most successful year in the decades-old battle against Naxalites.”

The official said that the ongoing operations against Naxal operatives are entirely based on actionable intelligence and better coordination among the central and state forces. “These factors allowed us to strike them with unprecedented precision,” he added.

The crackdown against Naxalites is now mostly limited to Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and parts of Maharashtra.