Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav arrested, jailed in connection with 2019 assault case

PATNA: BJP’s Alinagar MLA Mishri Lal Yadav on Thursday was taken into custody and subsequently sent to jail in connection with an assault case of 2019 in Bihar’s Darbhanga district.

The court had earlier sentenced him to three-month imprisonment for voluntarily causing hurt to one Umesh Mishra in January 2019.

Suman Kumar Diwakar, additional district and sessions judge of Special MP/MLA court, Darbhanga, ordered to take the MLA into custody when he deposed before the court. MLA Yadav had filed an appeal against the verdict of the court awarding him three-month jail and a fine of Rs 500.

The court had found MLA Yadav and another accused Suresh Yadav guilty in the case.

Talking to media persons in the court premises, MLA Yadav said that he had appealed against the order of the MP/MLA court, which has listed the case for hearing on Thursday. “When I deposed, the court took me into custody for 24 hours. I have to abide by the order of the court and go to jail,” he said.