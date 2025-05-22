Bihar BJP MLA Mishri Lal Yadav arrested, jailed in connection with 2019 assault case

PATNA: BJP’s Alinagar MLA Mishri Lal Yadav on Thursday was taken into custody and subsequently sent to jail in connection with an assault case of 2019 in Bihar’s Darbhanga district.
The court had earlier sentenced him to three-month imprisonment for voluntarily causing hurt to one Umesh Mishra in January 2019.
Suman Kumar Diwakar, additional district and sessions judge of Special MP/MLA court, Darbhanga, ordered to take the MLA into custody when he deposed before the court. MLA Yadav had filed an appeal against the verdict of the court awarding him three-month jail and a fine of Rs 500.
The court had found MLA Yadav and another accused Suresh Yadav guilty in the case.
Talking to media persons in the court premises, MLA Yadav said that he had appealed against the order of the MP/MLA court, which has listed the case for hearing on Thursday. “When I deposed, the court took me into custody for 24 hours. I have to abide by the order of the court and go to jail,” he said.
He, however, described the action against him as ‘out of political vendetta’.
On February 23, the special judge-cum-additional chief judicial magistrate Karuna Nidhi Prasad Arya of Special MP/MLA court in Darbhanga held MLA Mishri Lal Yadav and Suresh Yadav guilty and awarded them three-month jail. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500 each.
The two accused were found guilty under section 323 of IPC (voluntarily causing hurt). The case relates to attack and voluntary causing hurt to one Umesh Mishra, a resident of Samaila village, on January 29, 2019.
The complaint against the accused was lodged in the concerned police station on January 30, 2019. The complainant Umesh Mishra alleged that he was attacked by the MLA and his associate when he had gone for morning walk on the fateful day.
The chargesheet was filed in the court on October 12, 2019. The court took cognisance of the case on April 17, 2020.