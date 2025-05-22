CBI files chargesheet against ex-J&K governor Satyapal Malik in Rs 2,200-crore Kiru hydropower corruption case

NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik and five others in connection with alleged corruption in the award of Rs 2,200-crore civil works for Kiru hydropower project, officials said Thursday.

The agency has submitted its findings after three years of probe before a special court naming Malik and five others as accused.

In a message on 'X' on Thursday, Malik said he was admitted in the hospital and not in a condition to talk to anyone.

The former governor said he was getting calls from many well-wishers which he was unable to take.

The CBI had conducted searches at the premises of Malik and others in connection with the case in February last year.

In a statement after the registration of the FIR in 2022, the CBI had said the case pertains to the alleged malpractices in the award of the contract worth about Rs 2,200 crore of civil works of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power (HEP) Project to a private company in 2019.