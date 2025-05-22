COCOMI strike over Shirui Lily Festival incident brings Imphal Valley to standstill

GUWAHATI: Normal life was thrown out of gear in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on Thursday during a general strike called by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

The Meitei organisation called the strike in protest against Tuesday’s incident, in which a media team headed to cover the state government-sponsored Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district was allegedly instructed by security personnel to conceal the words “Manipur State Transport” displayed on a government bus in which the scribes were travelling.

The Imphal Valley wore a deserted look as all modes of vehicles remained off the roads. Shops and other commercial establishments, markets, educational institutions, and government and private offices remained closed.

Protestors were out on the roads to enforce the 48-hour strike, which began at midnight on Wednesday.

No report of violence was received. Authorities deployed security personnel in sensitive areas to thwart any untoward incidents. The strike, however, had no impact in the Kuki and Naga hills.