Congress says will transfer Rs 2.5K to a/cs of women in election-bound Bihar

PATNA: The Congress on Wednesday promised to transfer Rs 2,500 into women’s bank accounts each month under ‘Mai Behan Maan Yojana’ if the INDIA bloc was elected to power in Bihar in the forthcoming Assembly election. The party’s women’s cell national president, Alka Lamba, and state chief Rajesh Kumar said the scheme would provide financial assistance to women from all sections of society.

“The decision to apprise people about ‘Mai Behan Maan Yojna’ was approved by the Coordination Committee of the INDIA bloc,” Rajesh Kumar told the media. He said the grand old party workers have been asked to inform people of the party’s promise if they are voted to power.

The relationship between two major allies of the opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar, the RJD and the Congress, has generated interest ever since the grand old party started shedding old inhibitions and asserting itself, taking its ally off guard.

The dole for women is part of the Congress’ new strategy. Lamba said her party will ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach every woman in Bihar.Congress recently released a poster about the dole.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had announced to launch ‘Mai Behan Maan Yojana’ in December last year itself, promising to credit a similar amount of money per month in the bank accounts of women if his party formed the next government in the state. Now, Lamba claims the same thing: “Mai Behan Maan Yojna’ will cover women from all castes and all sections of society.”

Although women are considered a strong vote bank of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD (U), all parties are trying to increase their support base among these caste-neutral voters.

Move part of Congress plan

