Days after Amritsar hooch tragedy, three die in Ludhiana after consuming spurious liquor

CHANDIGARH: Three people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana, just days after the hooch tragedy in Amritsar in which 27 people lost their lives.

Confirming the deaths, Ludhiana police commissioner Swapan Sharma said, "Prima facie, four men were together last night, of which three who had consumed liquor have died. Autopsy reports are awaited to know the cause of death. A case has been registered against unidentified persons at Basti Jodhewal Police Station and investigations are going on."

Sources said that three labourers Rinku (40), Debi (27) and Mangoo Rai (32) consumed liquor at a vacant plot along Noorwala Road on Wednesday night and shortly after, they lost consciousness and began frothing at the mouth. They were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

A police officer said that some samples have been collected from the liquor vend of the area.

Dr Harpreet Singh, senior medical officer of Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, said the police on Wednesday brought three bodies. "The exact cause of death will be known when we get the report of the chemical examiner," he said.

Earlier this month, 27 people lost their lives in Amritsar after consuming spurious liquor. Most of the victims were daily wagers.

State Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the Punjab government’s failure to prevent the production and supply of spurious liquor in the state.