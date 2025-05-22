Demand for underground bunkers gains momentum

SRINAGAR: Residents of border villages in Jammu’s Rajouri region demand the construction of bunkers for their safety in future skirmishes between India and Pakistan. They do not want a repeat of the death and destruction that Pakistani shelling caused in the area following Operation Sindoor. The J&K administration has backed the proposal and assured to build bunkers at the earliest.

Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar and artillery shelling on border areas at the LoC from Uri, Tangdhar in north Kashmir to Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region.

At least 17 civilians, including 13 in Poonch, three in Rajouri and one in Uri, were killed and many others injured in the shelling. Dozens of houses and other structures were damaged. Syed Mustafa of Parampilla village in Uri, which came under heavy Pakistani shelling, said the government should construct individual and community bunkers for the residents in the border areas.

“The bunkers are necessary to save the lives of the border residents. They at least give us the chance to save ourselves from Pakistani shelling in case hostilities between the two sides break again,” he said.