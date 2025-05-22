Every drop of Indian blood will be avenged: PM Modi warns Pakistan

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Pakistan for using terrorism as a weapon against India on Thursday and asserted that the hostile neighbour and its economy will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack in future.

Addressing his first public meeting in Rajasthan after Operation Sindoor, PM Modi spoke at length about the strikes carried out by India's armed forces in Pakistan on May 7 following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

Speaking to a large gathering during the inauguration of various development projects in Bikaner district, PM Modi declared that Pakistan will not get a drop of water from rivers over which India has rights and claimed there was no scope for talks with Pakistan.

At the meeting in Palana, about 20 km from Bikaner on the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan, the Prime Minister said, “Pakistan will now onwards have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack ...Pakistan’s army will pay it, Pakistan’s economy will pay it.”

PM Modi said Operation Sindoor was the embodiment of a new India that will strike forcefully and fearlessly at the heart of terror.

Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan, PM Modi vowed a firm response to any hostile action from the neighbouring country.

In his 40-minute speech, Modi sent a strong message: "Every drop of Indian blood will be avenged."

"Those who play with the lives of Indians will not be spared," he declared. "India is no longer afraid of nuclear threats. Those who shed Indian blood will pay dearly for every drop," asserted PM Modi.