Every drop of Indian blood will be avenged: PM Modi warns Pakistan

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Pakistan for using terrorism as a weapon against India on Thursday and asserted that the hostile neighbour and its economy will have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack in future.
Addressing his first public meeting in Rajasthan after Operation Sindoor, PM Modi spoke at length about the strikes carried out by India's armed forces in Pakistan on May 7 following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.
Speaking to a large gathering during the inauguration of various development projects in Bikaner district, PM Modi declared that Pakistan will not get a drop of water from rivers over which India has rights and claimed there was no scope for talks with Pakistan.
At the meeting in Palana, about 20 km from Bikaner on the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan, the Prime Minister said, “Pakistan will now onwards have to pay a heavy price for every terrorist attack ...Pakistan’s army will pay it, Pakistan’s economy will pay it.”
PM Modi said Operation Sindoor was the embodiment of a new India that will strike forcefully and fearlessly at the heart of terror.
Launching a scathing attack on Pakistan, PM Modi vowed a firm response to any hostile action from the neighbouring country.
In his 40-minute speech, Modi sent a strong message: "Every drop of Indian blood will be avenged."
"Those who play with the lives of Indians will not be spared," he declared. "India is no longer afraid of nuclear threats. Those who shed Indian blood will pay dearly for every drop," asserted PM Modi.
Earlier on Thursday morning, the Prime Minister inaugurated 103 redeveloped railway stations across the country from Deshnok, near the Pakistan border. He also flagged off the Bikaner-Bandra train and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore.
Modi arrived at Nal Airbase in Bikaner and proceeded to the Karni Mata temple to offer prayers. From there, he reached Palana to address the public gathering.
Referring to the recent Pahalgam attack, Modi said, "On the 22nd, India eliminated nine major terrorist hideouts within 22 minutes. The world has now seen what happens when sindoor (vermilion) turns into gunpowder."
Drawing a historical parallel, Modi recalled the 2019 Balakot airstrikes. “After the Balakot operation, my first public rally was held in Rajasthan. Once again, history repeats itself. After Operation Sindoor, I am addressing the people from Veerbhoomi (land of the brave),” he said.
"There will be no trade, no talks with Pakistan. If there is any conversation, it will be only about Pakistan-occupied Kashmir," he declared.
Outlining the principles behind Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister said, “First, any terrorist attack on India will receive a befitting reply, on our terms. Thevl tme, method, and conditions will be chosen by our forces. Second, India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. Third, we will not differentiate between terrorist organizations and the governments that support them — they will be treated as one.”
Modi further said, “Pakistan knows it cannot win a conventional war against India. That’s why it has weaponised terrorism. But it has forgotten that Modi, the servant of Mother India, stands firm with a proud chest. My mind remains calm, but my blood is hot. It is no longer blood, but burning sindoor flowing through my veins.”
The Prime Minister’s fiery speech comes amid heightened national security concerns and rising tensions along the border. His message in Bikaner was loud and clear — India will not tolerate terrorism and will retaliate with full force.