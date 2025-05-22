PM Modi inaugurates 103 redeveloped stations; UP’s 19 stations showcase blend of heritage, modernity

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 103 redeveloped railway stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, virtually from Bikaner, Rajasthan.
Among these, 19 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh were also renovated, marking a significant step towards the modernisation of Indian Railways and enhancement of passenger amenities. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the event virtually from Lucknow.
Later, taking to microblogging site X, the UP CM wrote: "All 103 Amrit Stations across India, including 19 in Uttar Pradesh, dedicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, embody New India's blend of heritage preservation, development resolve, and the synergy of speed and pride."
He emphasised that these Amrit stations across the country embodied the vision of a 'New India.' Not only do these stations have modern amenities, but they will also promote regional culture and improve connectivity.
The stations renovated under the scheme in Uttar Pradesh included Balrampur, Bareilly City, Bijnor, Fatehabad, Gola Gokarnanath, Govardhan, Govindpuri, Hathras City, Idgah Agra, Izzatnagar, Karchana, Mailani, Pukhrayan, Ramghat Halt, Saharanpur, Siddharthnagar, Suremanpur, Swaminarayan Chhapia, and Ujhani.
The redevelopment of these stations is expected to provide a smoother and more pleasant travel experience for rail passengers in Uttar Pradesh.
New features added to the renovated stations include state-of-the-art waiting rooms, escalators, lifts, amenities for the differently-abled, digital displays, green energy-based infrastructure, and glimpses of local architecture. These stations aim to enhance passenger comfort while also boosting the local economy.
Following the main programme in Bikaner, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on his X account from Lucknow, expressing his gratitude for the inauguration of 103 Amrit Stations across the country, including 19 in Uttar Pradesh.
The CM said: "Heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for these Amrit Stations that provide passengers with integrated modern facilities, accessible and soulful travel experience,” he concluded.
These 103 stations, located in 86 districts across 18 states and Union Territories, have been developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, more than 1,300 stations across the country are being redeveloped to reflect regional architecture and improve passenger amenities.
In the last 11 years, the Modi government has laid 34,000 km of rail tracks and electrified 47,000 km of railway track. Additionally, trains like Vande Bharat, Namo Bharat, Amrit Bharat, and 42,000 ICF coaches have been converted into LHB coaches.
For the first time since independence, small and medium stations have received focused attention. In 2023–24, the foundation for the redevelopment of 1,062 stations was laid. Over the next eight months, 100 more stations will be ready, and work on 500 stations is expected to be completed by 2027.