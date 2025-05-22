PM Modi inaugurates 103 redeveloped stations; UP’s 19 stations showcase blend of heritage, modernity

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 103 redeveloped railway stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, virtually from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

Among these, 19 railway stations in Uttar Pradesh were also renovated, marking a significant step towards the modernisation of Indian Railways and enhancement of passenger amenities. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the event virtually from Lucknow.

Later, taking to microblogging site X, the UP CM wrote: "All 103 Amrit Stations across India, including 19 in Uttar Pradesh, dedicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, embody New India's blend of heritage preservation, development resolve, and the synergy of speed and pride."

He emphasised that these Amrit stations across the country embodied the vision of a 'New India.' Not only do these stations have modern amenities, but they will also promote regional culture and improve connectivity.

The stations renovated under the scheme in Uttar Pradesh included Balrampur, Bareilly City, Bijnor, Fatehabad, Gola Gokarnanath, Govardhan, Govindpuri, Hathras City, Idgah Agra, Izzatnagar, Karchana, Mailani, Pukhrayan, Ramghat Halt, Saharanpur, Siddharthnagar, Suremanpur, Swaminarayan Chhapia, and Ujhani.

The redevelopment of these stations is expected to provide a smoother and more pleasant travel experience for rail passengers in Uttar Pradesh.