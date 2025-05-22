Gunfight erupts between security forces and suspected militants in J&K’s Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: A gunfight erupted on Thursday after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Singhpora-Chatroo forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district following a tip-off about suspected militants.

A police official said the police, CRPF and army launched a joint search operation in the Singhpora-Chatroo forest in the early hours after receiving specific information about the presence of militants.

“As the security men were conducting searches in the forest area, they came under fire from militants hiding in the area,” he said.

Troops returned fire, triggering a gunfight. The intermittent exchange of gunfire between the two sides was ongoing.