Guwahati Diary | Get off your high horse: Akhil Gogoi to MP Gaurav

Do you ever get miffed if someone does not take your calls? Well, you are not alone. RTI activist-turned-MLA Akhil Gogoi has a bone to pick with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi — the latter has not been picking his calls. Expressing his frustration about it, the Raijor Dal chief remarked, “Talking to Gaurav Gogoi is like talking to the Prime Minister’s office. How would a leader feel when he calls up a person of his stature and it goes unattended?” Slamming the MP for his arrogance, Akhil said, “Gaurav must stop acting like he’s the king and everyone else is his subject.” Akhil signed off with a word of advice for the Congress leader — get off your high horse.

One of oldest railway stations gets makeover

The Haibargaon Railway Station, one of Assam’s oldest railway stations, has got a makeover with modern modular toilets, a baby feeding room, kids’ play area, an upgraded waiting hall adorned with local art and cultural murals, a refreshment room directly connected to the platform and a redesigned platform surface. The station in central Assam’s Nagaon district has been re-developed under the flagship Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Haibargaon holds historical significance as it once served as a key node during the British rule. Originally built in 1887, the station has now been transformed into a world-class facility.