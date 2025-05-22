India condemns killing of two Israeli diplomats in US

NEW DELHI: India has reacted with shock and strong condemnation to the killing of two Israeli diplomats in Washington DC. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed solidarity and demanded swift justice.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and colleagues. The perpetrators must be brought to justice,” he said in a social media post, shortly after the news broke.

Echoing the minister's statements, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “This is deeply shocking. We condemn the attack...Those responsible for this heinous act must be brought to justice. Safety and security of diplomatic staff is paramount.”

“This incident is shocking for the diplomatic community in the US, including India,” said sources.

They noted that Indian missions abroad have faced threats from various elements in recent times.

“We review the security needs of our diplomats from time to time and take this up with the host country,” the sources added.

According to Washington DC police, the victims—Israeli embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim—were shot dead by a lone gunman outside a Jewish museum on Wednesday evening. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, was arrested at the scene and reportedly shouted, “Free, free Palestine” as he was taken into custody.

The killings have heightened anxiety within the global diplomatic corps and reignited concerns about rising political violence against them.